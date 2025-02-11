CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $421.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $431.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.52 and a 200-day moving average of $315.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,218,084.88. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

