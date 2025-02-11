CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.22 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 68426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

