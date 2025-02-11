CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.22 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 68426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL
CSL Trading Down 4.3 %
About CSL
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.