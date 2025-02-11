Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Curbline Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.970-1.010 EPS.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curbline Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

