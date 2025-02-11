Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Curbline Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.970-1.010 EPS.
Curbline Properties Stock Performance
Shares of CURB stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $25.67.
Curbline Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURB
Curbline Properties Company Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curbline Properties
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Sirius XM: Why Berkshire Just Added Another 2.3 Million Shares
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- McDonald’s Underwhelmed in Q4: Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How a Stronger U.S. Dollar Could Counter Tariff Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.