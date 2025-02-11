CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after buying an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7,567.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,402,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,987,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

