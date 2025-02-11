CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,643,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

