CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $54.44. Approximately 2,883,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,048,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

