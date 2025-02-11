D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Raised by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 41,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHI opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $127.47 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

