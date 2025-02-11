DA Davidson Has Bullish Forecast for PBH FY2025 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $41,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,570,000 after buying an additional 255,045 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,335.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 194,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

