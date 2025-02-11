Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oceanside Advisors LLC

Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 13.2% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 260,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

