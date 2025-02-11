Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

