Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Oceanside Advisors LLC

Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.2% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

