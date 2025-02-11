Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Diodes had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Diodes Trading Down 4.4 %

Diodes stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $53,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,596.28. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

