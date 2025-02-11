Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.67) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.35).

Dunelm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 982 ($12.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 936.98 ($11.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,279 ($15.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,040.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 109.80% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

