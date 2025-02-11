DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. CWM LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

