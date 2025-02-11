Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.31.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

