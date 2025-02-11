Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EVN stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.31.
