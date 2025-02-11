Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,041,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

