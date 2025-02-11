Edmp Inc. Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Edmp Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,319,326.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

