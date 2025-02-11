Edmp Inc. Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up 1.8% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after buying an additional 258,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

NYSE WHR opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

