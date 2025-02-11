Edmp Inc. Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Global Payments by 247.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,455.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

