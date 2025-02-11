Edmp Inc. Purchases 2,869 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. UGI accounts for 3.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in UGI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

UGI Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE UGI opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.