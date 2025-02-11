Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 217,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 112,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.