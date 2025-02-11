Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Invests $796,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 6,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.05 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.84.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

