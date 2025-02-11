Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Ellington Credit Trading Up 0.9 %

EARN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 754,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,464. The company has a market cap of $191.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Ellington Credit has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

