Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,458,000 after acquiring an additional 265,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.86.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

