Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after acquiring an additional 455,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after buying an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,118,000 after purchasing an additional 737,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

