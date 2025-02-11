Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies stock opened at $572.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $584.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

