Empowered Funds LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.56 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

