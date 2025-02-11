Entain (LON:ENT) Shares Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 653 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.16). Approximately 7,332,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 2,234,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.20 ($9.17).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.73) to GBX 1,010 ($12.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.09) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,079.67 ($13.34).

The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,031.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 715.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 700.87.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £34,939,148.92 ($43,177,396.09). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

