Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 653.80 ($8.08) and last traded at GBX 668.20 ($8.26). 80,156,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,589% from the average session volume of 4,745,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.20 ($9.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.09) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.73) to GBX 1,010 ($12.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,079.67 ($13.34).

Get Entain alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Entain

Entain Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,044.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 715.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 700.87.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($9.96), for a total value of £34,939,148.92 ($43,177,396.09). 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.