Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – February 08th

Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Roblox, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Arista Networks are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to investments in companies that are involved in producing, distributing, or providing entertainment-related products or services. These stocks include companies engaged in sectors such as film, television, music, live events, theme parks, and gaming. Investors may be interested in entertainment stocks due to the potential for growth and returns within the entertainment industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.71. 39,472,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 229,322,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,240,612. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Roblox stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. 23,957,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded up $25.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,796,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $212.88.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. 8,732,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

