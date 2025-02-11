Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 86,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 223,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $2,672,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

