Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 20,801 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after buying an additional 350,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $298.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. The firm has a market cap of $447 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $243.35 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

