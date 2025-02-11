Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VFH opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

