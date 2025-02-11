Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,787 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $174.19 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day moving average of $200.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.