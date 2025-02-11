Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,787 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $174.19 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day moving average of $200.98.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.