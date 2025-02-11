Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 5.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $487.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

