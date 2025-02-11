FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 5.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $256.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

