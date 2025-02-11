Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $209.80. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

