Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $444.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.84 and a 200 day moving average of $535.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.