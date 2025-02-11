Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 276,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.