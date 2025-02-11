Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.170-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.700-5.800 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

