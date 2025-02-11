Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 308.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,012.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,832 shares of company stock worth $28,538,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 price objective (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

