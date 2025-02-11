Financial Life Advisors Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,487,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $406,000. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

