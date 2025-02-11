Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Flagship Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Flagship Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
About Flagship Investments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Investments
- About the Markup Calculator
- Fintech vs. Traditional Finance: Showdown of Nu, SoFi, and Chubb
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Onsemi Stock: Signs Point to a Powerful Rebound
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Monday.com Stock Could Soar to New Highs—Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.