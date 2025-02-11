Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $180.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.