Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $20,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

