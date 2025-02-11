Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,041 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.