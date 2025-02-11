Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,403,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after buying an additional 111,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,241,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.17 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

