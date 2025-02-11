Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$193.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.3 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS.
Freshworks Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 6,759,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 0.91. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRSH
Insider Activity at Freshworks
In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $154,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,622.10. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 2,345 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,568.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at $466,356.10. This trade represents a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,727,211 shares of company stock worth $27,224,746. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.