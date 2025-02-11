Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$193.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.3 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS.

Freshworks Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 6,759,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 0.91. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $154,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,622.10. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 2,345 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,568.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at $466,356.10. This trade represents a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,727,211 shares of company stock worth $27,224,746. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

