GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

