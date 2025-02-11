General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in General Motors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

